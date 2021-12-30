Jan. 6 committee urges Supreme Court to toss Trump's privilege claim
Published
Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the Jan. 6 committee from getting key documents. The panel is probing the insurrection at the Capitol.
Published
Trump has asked the Supreme Court to block the Jan. 6 committee from getting key documents. The panel is probing the insurrection at the Capitol.
The House committee investigating the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol says the Supreme Court should let stand an appeals court..
Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump turned to the Supreme Court Thursday in a last-ditch effort to keep documents away from..