Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to deny Trump request to shield records
The House panel is seeking a trove of Trump administration documents surrounding the Capitol riot.
#supremecourt #riot
The committee has said it needs the requested materials to understand the role Trump may have played in fomenting the riot.
Just last week, former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the National Archives from turning over records from..