Jan. 6 Committee Shelves Requests for Hundreds of Trump Records
Published
The Biden administration asked to shield some sensitive documents but continued to reject Trump’s blanket claim of executive privilege.
#committeeshelves #trump
Published
The Biden administration asked to shield some sensitive documents but continued to reject Trump’s blanket claim of executive privilege.
#committeeshelves #trump
Just last week, former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court to block the National Archives from turning over records from..