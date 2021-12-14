Jan. 6 Panel Votes For Contempt Charges Against Mark Meadows

Jan. 6 Panel Votes For Contempt Charges Against Mark Meadows

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers demand his testimony about then-President Donald Trump’s actions before and during the attack.

“Whatever legacy he thought he left in the...

Full Article