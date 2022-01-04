Asteroid 2.5 times the height of Empire State Building to pass Earth on THIS date
Published
The asteroid has been classified as a potentially hazardous one by NASA due to its size and relatively close flybys of Earth.Full Article
Published
The asteroid has been classified as a potentially hazardous one by NASA due to its size and relatively close flybys of Earth.Full Article
WASHINGTON — An asteroid more than twice the size of the Empire State Building will come within 1.98 million kilometers of the..