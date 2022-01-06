Former NFL running back Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for fraud
Published
Portis, a former star in Denver and Washington, participated in a scheme in which ex-NFL players filed fraudulent reimbursement health claims.
Published
Portis, a former star in Denver and Washington, participated in a scheme in which ex-NFL players filed fraudulent reimbursement health claims.
Former Washington and Broncos running back Clinton Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months of home..