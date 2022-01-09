Nottingham Forest knock Arsenal out in third round again
Published
Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round for the second time in four years thanks to Lewis Grabban's late strike.Full Article
Published
Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round for the second time in four years thanks to Lewis Grabban's late strike.Full Article
The Gunners were second best through large parts of the FA Cup third round clash at the City Ground, and suffered a 1-0 defeat to..
The Arsenal left-back wasn’t too pleased about being brought off after half-an-hour in the FA Cup third round clash against..