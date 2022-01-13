Jonathan Van-Tam blows final whistle on time as deputy chief medical officer
Published
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is leaving his post as England's deputy chief medical officer, Sajid Javid has confirmed.Full Article
Published
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is leaving his post as England's deputy chief medical officer, Sajid Javid has confirmed.Full Article
He is to take up a new role as the Pro-Vice Chancellor for the faculty of medicine and health sciences at University of Nottingham
The JCVI advised that the Covid booster programme should be extended to include all adults aged 18 and above during a press..