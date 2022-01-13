The isolation period in England for those who test positive for COVID will be reduced from seven days to five, the health secretary has announced.Full Article
Self-isolation period in England cut from seven days to five, Javid announces
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Self-isolation period to be cut to five days in England, says Javid
ODN
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced the self-isolation period for those with Covid will be cut to five days from Monday in..
Advertisement
More coverage
Wales keeps Covid isolation period at seven days as England cuts it to five
Wales Online
There will be no changes in Wales where the isolation time will remain at seven days