A manslaughter investigation is under way in France after a migrant died in sub-zero conditions while trying to cross the English Channel.Full Article
Man trying to cross Channel dies in sub-zero conditions after going overboard
Sudanese man died trying to cross English Channel – French authorities
A Sudanese man in his twenties has died while trying to cross the English Channel in sub-zero conditions, French authorities said.
Belfast Telegraph
Autocar