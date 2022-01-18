British man shot dead during Texas synagogue siege 'was known to MI5'
Published
The British man who was shot dead after taking four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas had been on the radar of MI5, Sky News understands.Full Article
The British man who took four hostage in Texas was on a call with his children when he was shot dead, his brother has told Sky..
The British man accused of holding hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is..