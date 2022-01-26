Man charged with selling gun to Texas synagogue hostage-taker

A Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to a Briton who held four hostages inside a synagogue earlier this month before he was shot dead.Full Article
Henry Williams is a convicted felon who was banned from owning the gun he's accused of selling to Malik Faisal..
