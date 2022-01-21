The producers of James Bond have said British actor Idris Elba is "part of the conversation" to be the next 007.Full Article
Bond producers say Idris Elba is 'part of conversation' to be next 007
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Idris Elba to be the next James Bond? Producer confirms he's 'part of the conversation'!
Zee News
Hollywood star Idris Elba is still in contention to be the next James Bond. Having long been touted to be the first black 007, the..
-
Idris Elba ‘part of the conversation’ to be next Bond
Belfast Telegraph
-
Idris Elba 'part of conversation' for next James Bond
ContactMusic