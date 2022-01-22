As the Omicron variant continues to sweep the world, registering a record number of infections in Japan, Russia and Romania amongst others, the country where the strain was first documented is now preparing to bid it goodbye.Full Article
South African doctors fear new COVID variants could evolve in untreated HIV population
