Officers found a stowaway alive in the front wheel section of a Cargolux freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Sunday, according to Dutch military police.Full Article
Stowaway survives flight from Africa to Amsterdam hidden in wheel section of plane
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Stowaway survives flight from South Africa to Amsterdam
Deutsche Welle
The unidentified man was found alive in the nose wheel section of the cargo plane when it landed in Amsterdam, Dutch authorities..