INSIDE PICS and videos from Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony
Published
Take a look at the viral pictures and videos from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony, held as per Malayali rituals.Full Article
Published
Take a look at the viral pictures and videos from Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding ceremony, held as per Malayali rituals.Full Article
After Tying knot with her love Suraj Nambiar, Mouni Roy was seen partying with her friends in Goa. Have a look at few of the viral..
In the morning, Mouni Roy had a Malayali wedding and donned traditional bridal wear and authentic temple jewellery.