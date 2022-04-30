Naomi Judd, Grammy-winning matriarch of The Judds duo, dies at 76: 'We are shattered'

Naomi Judd's daughters Wynonna and Ashley announced her death on Saturday, a day before The Judds' induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

