Suella Braverman knocked out of Conservative leadership race as five remain in run to be PM
Published
Suella Braverman has been knocked out of the Conservative leadership race in the second round of voting.Full Article
Published
Suella Braverman has been knocked out of the Conservative leadership race in the second round of voting.Full Article
Suella Braverman is the latest candidate to be knocked out of the Conservative leadership contest after she received the fewest..
Eight Conservative MPs have secured the required 20 nominations needed to make the first leadership ballot in their campaigns to..