England v South Africa: Ben Stokes' final ODI ends in 62-run defeat
Ben Stokes' final one-day international ends in another England defeat as South Africa win the series opener in Chester-le-Street by 62 runs.Full Article
A career-best century from Rassie van der Dussen helped the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in their three-match One-Day International..