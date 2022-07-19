England vs South Africa: Ben Stokes' ODI career ends on 5
Ben Stokes falls lbw to Aiden Markram for just five in his final ODI appearance for England, in front of his home crowd at Chester-le-Street, Durham.Full Article
Ben Stokes' final one-day international ends in another England defeat as South Africa win the series opener in Chester-le-Street..
Ben Stokes said on Tuesday he was retiring from one-day internationals earlier than planned as the England Test captain hopes it..