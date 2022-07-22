Miss Day 8 of the Jan. 6 hearings? Trump's inaction during the Capitol riot comes into focus
Published
Donald Trump's unwillingness to quell the mob that overtook the Capitol on Jan. 6 was the main focus of the committee's primetime public hearing
Published
Donald Trump's unwillingness to quell the mob that overtook the Capitol on Jan. 6 was the main focus of the committee's primetime public hearing
The committee also played audio of testimony from an unnamed Trump national security official who said the vice president's..
Watch VideoThursday's primetime January 6th hearing will reportedly feature testimony from two Trump administration officials with..