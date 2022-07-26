Questions remain over Boris Johnson's dealings with ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev after he failed to provide further details of a meeting.Full Article
Boris Johnson fails to provide further details of meeting with ex-KGB agent Lebedev
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
PM uncertain if he spoke about govt business with former KGB agent
Questions remain over Boris Johnson's dealings with ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev after he failed to provide further details of a..
Sky News
Boris Johnson says meeting with ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev was social event
The prime minister tells MPs officials did not need to be present at Alexander Lebedev event.
BBC News