World is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,’ U.N. says
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is sounding the alarm over the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East,..
The United Nations chief warned that "humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation,"..