England v South Africa: Duanne Olivier out of Test series with hip injury
Published
South Africa's Duanne Olivier will play no part in the three-Test series against England starting on Wednesday because of a torn hip muscle.Full Article
Published
South Africa's Duanne Olivier will play no part in the three-Test series against England starting on Wednesday because of a torn hip muscle.Full Article
Olivier sustained the injury during South Africa`s four-day tour match against England Lions at The Spitfire Ground St Lawrence in..