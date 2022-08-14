US lawmakers in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit
Published
Despite a show of force by China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip, more US lawmakers are visiting to "reaffirm the United States' support for Taiwan."Full Article
Published
Despite a show of force by China following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip, more US lawmakers are visiting to "reaffirm the United States' support for Taiwan."Full Article
A group of five U.S. lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Sunday. The group, led by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass, will meet with top Taiwanese..