Nicholas Evans, whose ‘Horse Whisperer’ became a phenomenon, dies at 72
The British novelist's first book sold more than 15 million copies and was adapted into a hit movie starring Robert Redford.
Published in 1995, “The Horse Whisperer” sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and became a 1998 film starring Robert..
Journalist, writer and broadcaster Nicholas Evans was struggling with £65,000 of debt when Robert Redford bought the film rights..