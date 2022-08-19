Browns place trust in 'shaman' QB Jacoby Brissett after Deshaun Watson's suspension
The Browns need to navigate the first 11 games of the season without star quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Jacoby Brissett is no stranger to this task.
Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the Cleveland Browns 2022 NFL season following an agreement that was reached..