The man suspected of shooting dead three Kurds in Paris this week has told investigators of his "hatred of foreigners", prosecutors say.Full Article
Paris shooting suspect tells investigators of 'hatred of foreigners'
The 69-year-old man told French police he was on a mission "to assassinate migrants".