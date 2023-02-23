Bird flu: 11 year-old girl dies in Cambodia
Health officials have urged parents to keep their children away from poultry following the country's first known human H5N1 fatality since 2014.Full Article
The father of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has tested positive for bird flu after contracting it from his daughter, who died..
An 11-year-old girl from Cambodia has died from bird flu, health officials have said, the first person in the country to die from..