Pau Gasol pays tribute to Kobe Bryant during emotional Lakers jersey retirement ceremony
The Lakers retired Pau Gasol's No. 16 on Tuesday night. During the ceremony, he paid tribute to longtime teammate and friend Kobe Bryant.
Pau Gasol remarked that his Lakers jersey retirement ceremony "exceeds any dream," which brought him mixed emotions
Gasol and Bryant played six-and-a-half seasons together with the Lakers