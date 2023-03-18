Pakistan: Supporters of former PM Imran Khan clash with police
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has managed to avoid a hearing into charges he unlawfully sold state gifts after clashes between his supporters and police.Full Article
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan officially marked his presence in court in Islamabad on Saturday, his aide..
Pakistani police clashed with supporters of Imran Khan on Saturday (March 18) as they entered a property belonging to the..