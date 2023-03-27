How will Scotland's new first minister be appointed?
Humza Yousaf will face a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday before being confirmed as the country's sixth first minister.Full Article
Scottish nationalists picked Humza Yousaf to be the country’s next leader on Monday (27 March) after a bitterly fought contest..
