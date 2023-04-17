Final curtain call for Broadway's Phantom of the Opera
Published
New York's longest running musical closed on Sunday after 35 years at the Majestic Theatre.Full Article
Published
New York's longest running musical closed on Sunday after 35 years at the Majestic Theatre.Full Article
ViewAfter captivating audiences for over three decades, Broadway's longest-running show has held its final curtain call. Andrew..
The Phantom Of The Opera is no longer in New York - and has taken its final bow after a record-breaking 35-year run on Broadway.