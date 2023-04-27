Former Fugees rapper Prakazrel 'Pras' Michel has been convicted on criminal charges that he conspired with a Malaysian financier to orchestrate a series of foreign lobbying campaigns aimed at influencing the US government under two presidents.Full Article
Fugees rapper found guilty of political conspiracy
