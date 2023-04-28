IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals win over Chennai Super Kings
Published
MS Dhoni and Co, who were on the 1st spot before the game, slid down to the third place in the points table of IPL 2023.Full Article
Published
MS Dhoni and Co, who were on the 1st spot before the game, slid down to the third place in the points table of IPL 2023.Full Article
Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals to collect two more points and cement their place at the top of the Indian Premier League..
As things stand halfway through the tournament at the moment, Rajasthan Royals are seated atop the table with Gujarat Titans and..