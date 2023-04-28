IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals win over Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals win over Chennai Super Kings

DNA

Published

MS Dhoni and Co, who were on the 1st spot before the game, slid down to the third place in the points table of IPL 2023.

Full Article