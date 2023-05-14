Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), has called on Health Secretary Stephen Barclay to restart pay negotiations with a double-digit pay rise.Full Article
Nurses will hold out for double-digit pay rise, says union leader
Pat Cullen: Nursing union calls for double-digit pay rise to restart talks
Union boss Pat Cullen urges ministers to reopen pay talks in England after her members rejected a 5% offer.
BBC News
