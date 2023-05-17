Man City vs Real Madrid: Rate players in Champions League semi-final
Rate the players in the Champions League semi-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid.Full Article
Jack Grealish describes Manchester City as 'unstoppable' after they emphatically beat Real Madrid to reach the Champions League..
Bernardo Silva struck twice in the first half as Manchester City produced a sensational performance to dethrone holders Real Madrid..