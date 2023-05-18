A man has been charged with stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy Garland in The Wizard Of Oz.Full Article
Man charged with stealing The Wizard of Oz ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Man Indicted For 2005 Theft Of ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Ruby Slippers
Upworthy
A classic still from 'The Wizard of Oz' features the ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy A federal grand jury today..
-
Man Indicted in Theft of Ruby Slippers Worn by Judy Garland in ‘Wizard of Oz’
Upworthy
-
Man Charged With Stealing ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Ruby Slippers Worth Around $3.5 Million
Upworthy
-
Man Charged With Stealing Ruby Slippers Worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’
NYTimes.com
-
Man indicted in theft of 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore and are now worth $3.5 million
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Man indicted in theft of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in ‘The Wizard of Oz’
Federal prosecutors say a man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of stealing a pair of ruby red slippers worn by Judy..
Upworthy