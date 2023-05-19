Stars such as Harry Styles, Adele and Dua Lipa sit among self-made entrepreneurs and aristocrats on The Sunday Times Young Rich List.Full Article
Harry Styles, Adele and Dua Lipa among Sunday Times Rich List's '35 under 35'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sunday Times Under-35s Rich List revealed - including Dua Lipa, Ben Francis and Harry Styles
Hull Daily Mail
Out of all of the 35 on the list, only nine were born into money and four were born outside the country
-
Ed Sheeran, Adele and Harry Styles among richest Britons under 35
BBC Local News
-
The Sunday Times Rich List: 11 of UK’s richest celebs over the years
The Argus
-
Sunday Times Rich List 2023: top 20 wealthiest people under 35
The Argus
-
Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Harry Styles among richest Britons under 35
BBC News