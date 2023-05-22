Carmelo Anthony Retires From NBA After 19 Seasons
Anthony, known as one of the top scorers in league history, had struggled in recent years and did not play the 2022-23 season.Full Article
🚨 Carmelo Anthony announces retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons 🚨 | KJM
Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA after 19 seasons on Monday. Anthony announced his retirement with a video..