Cannes Winners 2023: ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ Wins the Palme d’Or
The French filmmaker Justine Triet becomes the third woman to win the top honor at the Cannes Film Festival.Full Article
Anatomy of a Fall, which stars Sandra Hüller as a writer trying to prove her innocence in her husband's death, is only the third..
Neon has continued its remarkable streak of consecutive Palme d’Or wins with English and French-language drama Anatomy Of A Fall...