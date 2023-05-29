Turkey election: Germany, US congratulate Erdogan
Published
Leaders around the world expressed their regards to Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he won another term. The opposition, meanwhile, had criticized the vote as "unfair."Full Article
Published
Leaders around the world expressed their regards to Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he won another term. The opposition, meanwhile, had criticized the vote as "unfair."Full Article
Many members of Germany's Turkish population plan to vote for Erdogan in the upcoming Turkish election, with over 50%..