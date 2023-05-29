The Metropolitan Police will no longer attend 999 calls linked to mental health incidents from September.Full Article
Met Police to stop attending mental health 999 calls
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
3 years after George Floyd's death, where does police reform stand?
Newsy
ViewThe murder of George Floyd pushed millions into the streets calling for justice and police reform.
And while..
-
Met Police to stop attending mental health calls
BBC News
-
Pitiful turnout of anti-drag protesters countered with ‘joyful’ LGBTQ+ street party
PinkNews
-
Men – don’t bring your homophobia into women’s football, Chelsea Pride chair warns
PinkNews
-
A Georgia woman died after falling out of a moving patrol car. Now, her family is suing the cops responsible
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Searching for peace one year after mass shooting in Uvalde
Newsy
ViewOne year ago, a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 students and two teachers dead and changed the lives of a quiet..
-
Family of woman who died after falling out of patrol car in Georgia files lawsuit
Upworthy
-
Uvalde community continues push for gun policy changes one year later
Newsy
-
Family settles Colorado police shooting for $19M
USATODAY.com
-
Family of Colorado man killed by police during mental health crisis gets $19 million settlement
Upworthy