Man City beat Man Utd to win FA Cup and remain on course for Treble
Published
Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup final and remain on course to complete the Treble.Full Article
Published
Manchester City beat rivals Manchester United 2-1 to win the FA Cup final and remain on course to complete the Treble.Full Article
The famous streamer attended the FA Cup Final at Wembley between Manchester City and Manchester United as the trophy was won by the..
Manchester City have won the FA Cup - and Pep Guardiola's side are now just one game away from completing a treble after they..