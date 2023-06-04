The main suspect in the unsolved disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway in 2005 has been transferred to a prison near Peru's capital ahead of his pending extradition to the United States.Full Article
Suspect in unsolved student disappearance set to be 'extradited to US on Tuesday'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Joran van der Sloot, key suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance, moved to new prison ahead of extradition to U.S
LIMA, Peru — The chief suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway is being transferred to a..
Upworthy