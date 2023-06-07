Judge OKs US extradition of main suspect in Natalee Holloway case

ViewA Peruvian judge on Tuesday affirmed this week's planned extradition to the U.S. of the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway.
The judge's ruling came less than 24 hours after the attorney for Dutchman Joran van der Sloot filed a writ of habeas corpus in an attempt to stop the...
ViewA Peruvian judge on Tuesday affirmed this week's planned extradition to the U.S. of the main suspect in the unsolved 2005 disappearance of American student Natalee Holloway.