Rail services have resumed over a stretch of the railway network in eastern India where a train crash killed 275 people - as an investigation into the disaster began.Full Article
Investigation into deadly India train crash begins as rail services resume
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Signal failure likely caused train to change tracks before crash, says minister
Sky News
India's deadly rail crash was likely caused by a signalling failure that caused a train to wrongly change tracks, the country's..
-
India grapples with rail safety challenge after devastating crash
Upworthy
-
Odisha rail tragedy key points: Trains resume service 51 hours after deadly crash
IndiaTimes
-
As India investigates deadly train crash, critics raise safety concerns
Washington Post
-
Signal failure led to India's deadly train crash, officials say
CBC.ca
Advertisement
More coverage
Wreckage piled high after India triple train crash
AFP English
Emergency services work among the wreckage of a three-train collision in the eastern Indian state of Balasore, which officials say..