PGA Championship star Michael Block, 18-year-old son seek to qualify for 2023 US Open
Michael Block has a chance to defy the odds again, but this time he'll need help from his son as they both attempt to qualify for the 2023 U.S. Open.
Michael Block and his 18-year-old son both failed to secure a spot in the U.S. Open during final qualifying Monday.