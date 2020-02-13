Roger Stone files emergency appeal for new trial after discovering that lead juror in his case was anti-Trump hack who referred to president KKK member
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () (Natural News) Stung by special counsel Robert Mueller’s politicized prosecution and an outsized sentencing recommendation by four rogue prosecutors, longtime GOP operative and presidential ally Roger Stone is seeking a new trial after discovering the lead juror was a Democratic congressional candidate who hates President Donald Trump. Lawyer and Internet sleuth “Techno-Fog” posted a tweet...
