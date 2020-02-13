Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Roger Stone files emergency appeal for new trial after discovering that lead juror in his case was anti-Trump hack who referred to president KKK member

Roger Stone files emergency appeal for new trial after discovering that lead juror in his case was anti-Trump hack who referred to president KKK member

NaturalNews.com Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) Stung by special counsel Robert Mueller’s politicized prosecution and an outsized sentencing recommendation by four rogue prosecutors, longtime GOP operative and presidential ally Roger Stone is seeking a new trial after discovering the lead juror was a Democratic congressional candidate who hates President Donald Trump. Lawyer and Internet sleuth “Techno-Fog” posted a tweet...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KLAS Las Vegas, NV - Published < > Embed
News video: Inmate wants DA's office removed from appeal for new trial

Inmate wants DA's office removed from appeal for new trial

 A violent pimp serving 13 life sentences wants a new trial. One reason Raymond Sharpe is pushing for a new trial is because of Chris Baughman, the detective who put him away. The FBI is currently investigating Baughman.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Roger Stone's Lawyers Ask For New Trial [Video]Roger Stone's Lawyers Ask For New Trial

Roger Stone's attorneys are asking for a new trial.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:49Published

Trump Administration Plans To Send Elite Border Patrol Agents To NYC, Newark [Video]Trump Administration Plans To Send Elite Border Patrol Agents To NYC, Newark

The Trump Administration is ready to implement a controversial new plan on border security. Tactical teams would be sent to so-called sanctuary cities, including in our area; CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fox’s Napolitano Says Roger Stone Not a Danger to American Society: ‘Absolutely Entitled’ to New Trial

Fox News' *Andrew Napolitano* says President *Donald Trump's* former adviser, *Roger Stone*, is "absolutely entitled" to a new trial.
Mediaite

Eric Holder Warns Trump’s ‘Aberrant’ DOJ Interference in Roger Stone Case ‘Endangers the Fabric of Our Democracy’

Former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder called out President Donald Trump’s “aberrant and inconsistent” criticism of cases involving allies like Roger...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.