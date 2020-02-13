Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > RIPPLE EFFECT: Huge disruptions in pharmaceutical supplies reported in INDIA after Wuhan coronavirus disrupts production in China

RIPPLE EFFECT: Huge disruptions in pharmaceutical supplies reported in INDIA after Wuhan coronavirus disrupts production in China

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
(Natural News) As we’ve been reporting now for several weeks, the spreading Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is much worse than the Chinese government has said.  There are thousands more infections, according to various reports, and plenty more deaths — so many, in fact, that funeral homes are paying more than $143 an hour in order to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesotan Returns From Helping Wuhan Evacuees [Video]Minnesotan Returns From Helping Wuhan Evacuees

A Maple Grove man is home after spending two weeks in California helping Americans who were evacuated from the epicenter of the coronavirus, reports Reg Chapman (2:04). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:04Published

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' [Video]Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs'

Hospital Director's Death Prompts Doctors and Nurses Killed by COVID-19 to Be Designated 'Martyrs' Local government authorities recently announced the death of Liu Zhiming, the director of the Wuchang..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian generic drugmakers may see supply shortages from China if coronavirus drags on

Shortages and potential price increases of generic drugs from India loom if the coronavirus outbreak disrupts suppliers of pharmaceutical ingredients in China...
Reuters

Indian generic drugmakers may face supply shortages from China if coronavirus drags on

Shortages and potential price increases of generic drugs from India loom if the coronavirus outbreak disrupts suppliers of pharmaceutical ingredients in China...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch RIPPLE EFFECT: Huge disruptions in pharmaceutical supplies reported in INDIA after Wuhan coronavirus disrupts produ… https://t.co/pRhGtKCFdR 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.